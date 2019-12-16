Meat scrap spill closes 8th Avenue in Ottawa Co.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County dispatchers say a meat scrap spill has forced authorities to shut down a section of 8th Avenue.

The spill happened around 9:43 a.m. Monday just north of M-6 in Jamestown Township.

Members of the Ottawa County Road Commission and firefighters are among those responding to the scene.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says both directions of 8th Avenue are closed and it’s unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

It’s unclear what led to the spill.

Dispatchers say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. We are working to find out more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.