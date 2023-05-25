GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the warmer months here, cities along the big lake are getting ready for a busy summer. Of course, Grand Haven has always been a hot summer destination.

Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally and City Manager Ashley Latsch say the city is ready to welcome its summer crowds.

“The shops and restaurants, the beaches are all ready for people to come in. The banners are up downtown, the flowers are planted,” said McNally.

This weekend, Grand Haven hosts a Memorial Day parade that starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday that runs down Main Street to the riverfront.

“Down on the riverfront, there’s a memorial service that includes Gold Star Families, military members, civic leaders, the American Legion and VFW, the boy scouts, the girl scouts and marching band,” said McNallly.

The city hosts events throughout the rest of the summer including the Coast Guard Festival, free Friday night Community Courtyard Concerts, Sounds of Summer concert series in Bolt Park and Grand Haven’s first pride festival.

“It’s a happy place for everyone … people really are generally in a good mood there. If something goes wrong, relax. Remember you’re at the beach. Not everything is perfect every day, but overall, it’s the right place to be,” said McNally.

On an average day in Grand Haven, McNally recommends boutiques, galleries and restaurants downtown as well as the Centertown neighborhood and East End neighborhood east of the highway.