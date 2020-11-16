Masked thieves target Jenison Sprint store

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County deputies are looking for a group of thieves that targeted a Jenison cellphone store.

The crime happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the Sprint store on Baldwin Street near Cottonwood Drive.

Investigators say four or five masked males walked into the store; two of them flashed handguns during the heist. The group tried to crack the safe but were thwarted by a time delay on the device, according to deputies.

The thieves got away with an unknown amount of cash. They were last seen heading east on Baldwin Street towards the expressway in a gold SUV without a license plate.

Deputies say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.