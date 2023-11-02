WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A metal fabrication company based in Marne is expanding.

DeWys Metal Solutions, which provides services like custom metal fabrication, laser cutting and powder coating, has about 280 employees in Marne and Grand Haven.

Now, the company plans to build a new facility at its headquarters in Marne, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

The office said the expansion will create 80 new jobs in manufacturing, engineering and administration, and it will generate a total capital investment of $3.4 million. The project is supported by a $560,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program grant.