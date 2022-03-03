Marne man charged in child porn case

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they have arrested a Marne man on child porn charges.

Benjamin Blaine, 42, was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and a count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material.

MSP says Blaine was arrested after an investigation into his online activity and a search of his home that they say turned up evidence.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org. Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.