Marines ‘rucking’ 100 miles to help fellow veterans

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Marine veterans from Michigan will ‘ruck’ 100 miles this Memorial Day weekend to raise money for charity.

The money raised will go to two organizations: The Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs and All Things Possible. The groups help veterans and their families overcome trauma.

The four veterans hope to raise $25,000 for each organization. Between Friday and Sunday, they are walking from Lansing to Grand Haven. They will also hold a workout on the Grand Haven City Beach on Memorial Day.

Daniel Kersting, the veteran leading the group, says it’s important that all those struggling get help.

“A lot of people are affected by the war,” Kersting said. “It’s not just veterans, too, it’s children overseas in Iraq and Syria, Afghanistan, they’re affected the rest of their life, too, so they need to help.”

