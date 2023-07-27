HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A company that makes metal and fabric buildings expects to create 21 jobs as it leases a plant in Hudsonville.

Fabric Building Covers USA is expected to invest $1.5 million in renovating and adding equipment to the plant, which will be its first in Michigan, a Thursday release from the governor’s office said.

People interested in applying can do so online.

The state says Fabric Building Covers picked Hudsonville over other sites in the Midwest and Canada, where its parent company is based.

The state is offering a $117,600 Micro Michigan Business Development grant to support he project. Hudsonville is giving Fabric Building Covers a 50% property tax abatement.