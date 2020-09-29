Man’s death in Holland Township ‘suspicious’

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a man in Holland Township as suspicious.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an autopsy of the victim, 32-year-old Juan Castillo Villarreal, showed he died of suspicious head injuries.

Related Content Man found dead inside of Holland Township home

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to a house on 4th Avenue near Beech Street in Holland Township where the found the victim’s body.

The sheriff’s office said detectives continue to interview Villarreal’s associates and friends as his death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.