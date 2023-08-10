PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man was found near Port Sheldon Thursday night, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Around 7 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man in a wooded area near the area of Stanton Street and Winterberry Drive in Port Sheldon Township. The body has not been identified.

Detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368).