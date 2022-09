TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.

Emergency crews were called to a body of water at Krystal Kove private neighborhood near 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Charter Township around 7:30 p.m., according to Ottawa County dispatch.

A man’s body was found in the water, dispatch confirmed. It is unclear what led up to the discovery of the body.

A water rescue in Tallmadge Charter Township. (Sept. 16, 2022)

News 8 is working to learn more.