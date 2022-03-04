Man trapped, killed at Allendale construction site

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction worker is dead after he became trapped when wooden supports fell on him at a construction site in Allendale Friday.

Around 1:25 p.m., emergency crews were sent to a new home construction site on 68th Avenue near Fillmore Street after receiving a report that a man was trapped under construction trusses.

Responding Allendale firefighters was able to free the 56-year-old man from under the stack of wooden trusses . The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

A preliminary investigation shows that the man was unloading the trusses from a delivery truck when they fell on top of him.

The incident remains under investigation.