HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old is in the hospital after he was thrown from a motorcycle Saturday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of East Lakewood Boulevard and US-31 for a motorcycle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 26-year-old Holland man was driving a 2023 Suzuki sport bike eastbound on East Lakewood Boulevard. He lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to hit the curb and throw him off the bike.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

The Holland man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.