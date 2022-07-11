PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends pulled a man out of the water as he struggled to swim in Lake Macatawa Monday, deputies say.

Around 12:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the lake in the area of Ottawa Beach Road and Black Lake Avenue in Park Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said they had been called about a person struggling in the water but when they arrived they did not see anyone who was in distress.

About half an hour later, someone called Ottawa County dispatch and said the person had been pulled out of the water. The caller said family members were taking him to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man had been on a boat with five friends. It said he fell into the water and could not swim. People on the boat were able to pull him out of the water and returned to the Dutton Park boat launch.

The man was then driven to the hospital. Deputies say he is in stable condition.