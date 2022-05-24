HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by another man in Holland Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff responded to Westwood Lane near 136th Avenue, where a man had been stabbed. Deputies took the suspect into custody and have said there is no threat to the public.

Lt. Eric Westveer with the sheriff’s office said there was a connection between the victim and suspect but would not immediately say how they knew each other. He also said today’s incident was not related to the stabbing in Holland on Sunday.