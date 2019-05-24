Man stabbed at Holland apartment complex; suspect sought

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Holland.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Bay Pointe Apartments, located in 700 block of E. 16th Street near Waverly Road in Holland.

When authorities arrived on scene, officers found a 30-year-old man lying in the grass. He had been stabbed in the neck, but was conscious and spoke to investigators, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victim and a few others were hanging out in his apartment when a fight broke out. During the altercation, one of the guests stabbed the victim.

The suspect left before officers arrived on scene. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or email at policetips@cityofholland.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536 or text OCMTIP to 274637.