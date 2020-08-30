Man shot, killed near Holland; no arrests

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near Holland Sunday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home at Leisure Estates, located on Butternut Drive near the intersection of James Street in Holland Township.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to an OCSO news release.

No arrests have been made and the sheriff’s office did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.