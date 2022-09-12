GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of leading police on a chase that crossed two counties last week is out of the hospital, where he was taken after one of the officers shot him.

The man, whose name had still not been released as of Monday, was taken to the Kent County jail on warrants unrelated to the chase and shootings, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. He was expected to be charged in connection to the chase in the coming days.

Walker police say they initially approached the man Friday afternoon as they investigated a stolen motorcycle. There was a struggle, they say, and a detective fired shots.

The suspect drove off in his car, eventually ditching it near Johnson Park. Authorities say he then swam the river and crossed into Ottawa County, where he stole a U-Haul. Videos sent to News 8 show the suspect leading police from multiple agencies on a chase in the van through a Jenison neighborhood. An Ottawa County deputy ultimately fired shots and the chase came to an end. A witness said a cruiser hit the U-Haul and caused it to crash.

The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.

The suspect was treated for a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he was hit by the Walker detective’s shots or the deputy’s. Outside agencies were called in to investigate both officers’ use of force, which is standard procedure.

Two deputies were injured when the U-Haul rammed their cruisers, authorities say. Their injuries were minor. No Walker officers were hurt.