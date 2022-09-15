GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.

Robert Gallup, a 36-year-old man from Kentwood, faces charges of five counts of felonious assault, two counts of third degree fleeing a police officer and two counts of malicious destruction of police property, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday update. It said he also faces being charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense notice.

Gallup is currently in the Kent County Jail and will be arraigned in Ottawa County at a later time, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sept. 9, the Walker Police Department was investigating a stolen motorcycle. Police ended up struggling with the suspect, later identified as Gallup, police say.

“Our detective ended up firing rounds at the suspect,” Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel said on Sept. 9.

Police say Gallup then drove off and led police on a chase. They say he eventually ditched the car and swam across the Grand River, ending up in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff’s office said he then stole a U-Haul. Deputies spotted him and the pursuit continued. During that chase, Gallup is accused of intentionally hitting multiple cruisers, as well as hitting other vehicles, street signs and mailboxes.

“The subject struck numerous sheriff’s deputies, one of them, at least, head-on. There’s multiple crashed cruisers back there right now,” Capt. Jacob Sparks said on Sept. 9. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt more seriously.”

Sparks said a deputy shot at him. The U-Haul was eventually stopped when it was disabled by an Ottawa County deputy and Gallup was arrested and brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It’s not known if he was hit by the Walker detective or the Ottawa County deputy. He has since been released from the hospital.

Two deputies were minorly injured when their cruisers were hit, authorities say.