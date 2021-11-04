Man seriously injured by electrical shock near Allendale

Ottawa County

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction worker was hospitalized in critical condition after getting a shock from a power line south of Allendale Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Taylor Street near 72nd Avenue in Blendon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the man was doing construction at a home, operating a truck with a long boom arm. The boom arm hit the electrical lines, which sparked a fire in the truck. While trying to deal with that fire, the man was shocked.

The man, a 56-year-old from South Haven whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Consumers Energy was called in to de-energize the line and firefighters doused the fire.

