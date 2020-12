WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old Conklin man is seriously hurt after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Avenue near Comstock Street in Wright Township, close to Marne.

Authorities say the driver lost control of his 2000 Ford Ranger, left the road and the vehicle overturned, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.