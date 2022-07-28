HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve two days in jail for a fight outside a restaurant near Holland that left one person injured.

David Zavala, 25 of Holland, was also sentenced to pay a $658 fine for carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

On Jan. 23, a fight broke out in the parking lot of Brann’s Steakhouse in Holland Township. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot during the fight. No one was shot, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. A man from Fennville was injured on his face and head, deputies said.

Deputies saw a black SUV speeding from the parking lot. After a short chase, the vehicle was stopped near 120th Avenue at Felch Street, authorities say. Three people were taken into custody.

Celeste Salas, a 24-year-old from Holland, pleaded guilty in June to assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer. A charge of assaulting, resisting, obstructing an officer causing injury was dismissed. Salas’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Two other people are expected to face charges in the case.