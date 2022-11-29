GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse.

Jonathon Burgett, 37, of Holland, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the exploitation of a child, according to federal attorneys. When he gets out, Burgett will be on supervised release for 5 years.

In September 2021, a woman alleged in a criminal complaint that she caught Burgett holding his cellphone camera up to a window to her residence hall room while she changed her clothes. When investigators searched his phone, they found more than 200 images of child pornography, the criminal complaint said.

Later, when questioned about the images, Burgett allegedly admitting to creating at least some of the child porn, the court document says.

In September 2021, Burgett was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, and faced additional penalties for committing the acts as a registered sex offender.

Burgett pleaded guilty in August to a count of sexual exploitation of a minor, court records show. He had admitted to sexually abusing a young girl and taking photos of it the year before. Other charges against Burgett were dropped, including possession of child porn, in exchange for the guilty plea.

The sentencing judge said Burgett “engaged in conduct that will, for a lifetime, severely impact” the victim. She also noted that he had “a long history” of similar offenses and that “this was an addiction” for him.