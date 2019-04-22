Man sentenced in Holland-area break-in, arson
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who broke into several businesses and setting one on fire was sentenced Monday.
Shane Wheeler was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison as well as $17,796.98 in restitution and fines.
In March, he pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree arson as a fourth-time offender and to a count of breaking and entering.
Wheeler was arrested in November 2017 after a break-in at a Holland Township dry cleaner. Authorities say he and a 16-year-old were responsible for several break-ins in October and November of that year in the Holland and Zeeland areas.
Among those was the break-in at Graphix Signs & Embroidering northeast of Holland, which was also set on fire and destroyed.
