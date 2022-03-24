GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who scammed an elderly homeowner out of a large sum of money has been sentenced to prison time and a fine of over $200,000, a court press release said.

James Robert Black, 58, who went by fake names “Jim Gribble” and “Victor Valentine” was charged in 2019 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud along with another man named Tyler Harris.

On Wednesday, Black was sentenced to five years in prison and was ordered to pay a fine of $238,000, the release said.

The conspiracy started when an elderly Holland homeowner hired Black to repair a roof. After that, Black and Harris pressured the homeowner to pay almost $300,000 for several fake problems associated with the project like dangerous working conditions, employee injuries, threatened lawsuits and criminal tax issues.

While Harris pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Dec. 2020, Black went on the run and wasn’t found until August 2021, where federal investigators tracked him to Florida and arrested him. Black pleaded guilty in November, the release said.

The judge who sentenced him said Black “deserved a harsh sentence because he had a long history of committing the same kind of frauds in the past,” a court press release read.