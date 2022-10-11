GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an armed standoff near Spring Lake in 2021.

Kenneth Duane Pagel Jr., 42, was sentenced in 20th Circuit Court on Sept. 19 to a minimum of 13 years in prison and a two-year consecutive sentence for a felony firearms charge. On Aug. 8, he pleaded guilty to all seven charges, including one count of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of felonious assault.

The 16-hour standoff happened at a house on Palm Drive near Hoffmaster Drive in Spring Lake Township on Aug. 11, 2021.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 2 a.m. as an attempted traffic stop for a man wanted on a felony warrant. That led to a short pursuit with deputies. The man then went inside the house. A woman who was in a relationship with the suspect was inside the house but later exited unharmed around 6 a.m.

After hours of negotiations, the man gave himself up around 6:50 p.m. and was arrested. Neither he nor anyone else was hurt.