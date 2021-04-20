Man sentenced in 2020 Holland Township death

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Pullman man was sentenced to serve prison time in the death of another man.

Jeremy Taylor was sentenced Monday to serve 14 months in the September 2020 death of Juan Villarreal. Villarreal was found dead in his room at a home in Holland Township. He died of a head injury, an autopsy found.

Taylor was charged with manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to in March.

Villarreal’s housemate Victor Hyser previously told News 8 that Villarreal had woken him in the early hours of Sept. 26 and was bloody, saying someone had “beat the (expletive) out of him.”

The sheriff’s office says on the previous evening, there was some sort of altercation at the house and Taylor “assaulted” Villarreal. Authorities allege he struck the blow that killed Villarreal.

Taylor has also been ordered to pay almost $9,000 in fines.