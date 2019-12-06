Man sentenced for wife’s 2018 murder

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed his wife before shooting himself in the face was sentenced to decades behind bars.

A jury found Michael McNeal, 55, guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm charges in October. He was sentenced Friday to 45 to 70 years for the murder charge and two years for the weapons charge, according to court documents.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. July 24, 2018, in a horse trailer in front of the couple’s home on Barry Street near 152nd Avenue in Port Sheldon Township.

The medical examiner testified during a preliminary hearing in January that Sherrilee McNeal was shot at close range three times. He said the fatal wound entered through her neck and exited through her cheek, and that it damaged major arteries.

Authorities said McNeal shot himself in the face in a pole barn on the property. He was in the hospital for weeks, but survived.

The first deputy on the scene said McNeal admitted that he had shot his wife. A detective testified McNeal later said he did it because he believed she was speaking with the other man.