Man sentenced for shooting, killing 14-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who shot and killed a 14-year-old near Holland last year received a prison sentence Monday that will likely keep him in prison for the rest of his life.

Juan Cabrera, 18, was sentenced to 83 years, 3 months in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in the death of Troy “T.J.” Wells Jr. Cabrera will be more than 101 years old before that sentence is up.

He was also ordered to a concurrent sentence of nearly eight years for being in a gang and an additional two years for a weapons charge.

Cabrera was convicted in October of fatally shooting T.J. at the Hampton Inn on Felch Street near US-31 in Holland Township in February 2019. Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened after some sort of argument between T.J. and another man, who were members of rival gangs. Cabrera is a member of the Latin Kings.

An undated courtesy photo of T.J. Wells.

Authorities searched for Cabrera for about two weeks after the shooting, eventually finding and arresting him in the Upper Peninsula.

Cabrera’s dad, also named Juan Cabrera, was also in court Monday for a pretrial hearing. He’s accused of obstructing police by lying during the homicide investigation.