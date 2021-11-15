Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed woman near Holland

An undated photo of Sebastian Abel Villarreal. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man who fled to Mexico after a 2019 crash that killed a woman is headed to a state prison.

Sebastian Villarreal was sentenced Monday to 8 years, 11 months in a state prison.

The hit-and-run happened Sept. 10, 2019, during a fight in the parking lot of 136th One Stop on 136th Avenue between James and Riley streets in Holland Township. During the fight, Melissa Yates was knocked to the ground and then run over by a white Dodge Charger as it took off.

An undated courtesy photo of Melissa Yates.

Yates, 41, a mother of two, died later at the hospital.

In May of this year, authorities said Villarreal had been arrested in Mexico and extradited back to Michigan.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death.