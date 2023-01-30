Photos of James O’Connell. Anyone who was approached by him is asked to contact authorities. (Courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.

On Monday, 45-year-old James O’Connell was sentenced to a minimum of 28 months and a maximum of 90 months for second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited 498 days.

The assault happened on Sept. 19, 2021, at the Walmart located on US-31 near the intersection of Comstock Street in Grand Haven.

At the time, deputies said he grabbed the girl’s arm and then left the store when her mother pulled her away from him.

He was found later while deputies were patrolling the area.

The 8-year-old was not hurt.