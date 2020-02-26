Man sentenced for deadly drunken driving crash in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man authorities say was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, is going to prison.

On Friday, Daniel Beckley Jr. was sentenced to 4 to 15 years in prison in connection to the deadly Sept. 6, 2019 crash near Spring Lake. He was credited 46 days served.

In January, he entered a no contest plea to a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilty but treated as conviction at sentencing.

The crash happened last year on 148th Avenue near Farmwood Court in Spring Lake Township. Authorities said Beckley’s pickup truck crossed the center line and hit an SUV nearly head-on. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon, was killed.

Beckley wasn’t injured in the crash.