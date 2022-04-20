SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 51-year-old is safe after his boat capsized in the Grand River.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on the Grand River near the area of South Street near Prospect Street in Spring Lake.

The Livonia man was boating by himself in a 12-foot aluminum boat when it capsized and flipped over, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He got on top of the upside-down boat and called for help.

First responders were able to get both him and the boat out of the water, deputies say.

Authorities say he received treatment for exposure on-scene.