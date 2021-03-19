Man reported missing from Nunica-area adult foster care

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man who walked away from the adult foster care home near Nunica where he lives.

John Freleigh, 30, is described as standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, which he wears cut short. He has a scar above his right ear and another on his upper lip. He also has tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black coat and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Freleigh left Harbor Point Adult Foster Care on 130th Avenue between State Road and Cleveland Street in Crockery Township around 8 p.m. Friday. He didn’t tell anyone where he was going.