GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was charged after a homemade fireworks cannon explosion killed a woman at an Independence Day party has admitted to manslaughter.

Anthony Meyer pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor agreed not to seek a sentence of more than a year in jail, the court administrator said.

Jana Daniels and her son. (Courtesy)

Meyer, of Holland, was charged in September with manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Jana Daniels. The charge stemmed from a July 3 explosion in Park Township where Meyer, Daniels and about 50 others were gathered to celebrate the holiday.

Court documents say Meyer admitted he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before lighting a so-called salute cannon. He also admitted to packing the cannon with smokeless powder instead of the Pyrodex powder he usually used, even though he had not looked into how they were different. Smokeless powder, court records show, creates “far greater pressure.”

The cannon exploded, sending shrapnel into Daniels’ heart.

Several other people were hospitalized following the explosion, and it caused damage to homes and cars.

Meyer’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5.