Man pleads no contest in deadly Ottawa County crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of drunken driving in a crash that killed a woman near Spring Lake last year has enter a plea agreement.

Daniel Beckley Jr., 28, entered a no contest plea Friday to a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilty but treated as conviction at sentencing.

The crash happened Sept. 6, 2019 on 148th Avenue near Farmwood Court in Spring Lake Township. Authorities say Beckley’s pickup truck crossed the center line and hit an SUV nearly head-on. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon, was killed.

Beckley wasn’t injured in the crash.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21.