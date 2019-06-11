Man pleads in stabbing outside Holland Twp. business

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed a woman outside a Holland Township business before leading deputies on a chase is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
Earlier this month, Jesus Salas Rincon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of fleeing and eluding. One count of felonious assault was dismissed.
The incident happened in July 2018.
It started when Rincon stabbed a 45-year-old woman outside CHI, located in the 200 block of North Franklin Street. A CHI employee said the victim worked in the building.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later in stable condition.
Ottawa County deputies said the suspect injured himself before he was taken into custody.