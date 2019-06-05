Ottawa County

Man pleads in fatal drunken driving crash

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:40 AM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman pleaded Wednesday to one count.

Benjamin Gladding pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the 1800 block of Lake Michigan Drive near the intersection of 24th Avenue.

Authorities say Gladding was going west on Lake Michigan Drive when he crossed the centerline and hit 26-year-old Brooke Feister’s eastbound car. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found Feister dead in her car.

Gladding had to be freed from his vehicle before being taken to an area hospital. He was charged with one count in December.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

