Man pleads in 2004 killings of Zeeland man, fiancee

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (WOOD) — A northern California man charged with murdering a Zeeland man and his fiancée in 2004 will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Shaun Gallon, 40, pleaded no contest Thursday to the murders of 26-year-old Jason Allen and his fiancée, Lindsay Cutshall of Ohio, the Sonoma County district attorney’s office says.
Gallon also pleaded no contest to the 2017 murder of his brother and an attempted murder by bombing earlier in 2004, which seriously injured a second unintended victim. In return for his plea, the district attorney agreed to not pursue the death penalty for Gallon.
The bodies of Allen and Cutshall were discovered in their sleeping bags three days after they were murdered on a beach north of Jenner, California in August 2004. They both had been shot in the head while sleeping.
The couple was reported missing by the camp where they served as counselors. They were on a three-day trip of the northern California coast when they were killed.
Gallon was in police custody in connection to his brother’s murder when he made statements to detectives connecting him to the cold case murders. He was charged in the case in 2018.
At the time, authorities said Gallon was “well-known” to investigators and was a person of interest early in the case. However, authorities have also said there is no known connection between Gallon and the victims.
Gallon is expected back in court for sentencing July 15. He faces three consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.