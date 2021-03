HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Holland Township man.

Jeremy Taylor, of Pullman, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of manslaughter.

The charge stems from the death of Juan Villarreal, 32, who was found dead in his room at a home on 4th Avenue near Beech Street in Holland Township in September 2020. He was arrested in November 2020.

An autopsy shows that Villarreal died of a head injury.

Taylor’s sentencing date is set for April 19.