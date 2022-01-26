Man pleads guilty to drunken driving after hit-and-run

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run in October.

Ryan Bowen, 42, of Wyoming was charged in December with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failing to stop at a personal injury accident. He pleaded guilty to both charges at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Oct. 4 on Green Street near 144th Avenue in Robinson Township, southeast of Grand Haven.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of Green Street heading west and was hit by a white Ford pickup truck. The truck did not stop and kept going west on Green Street.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones and internal injuries.

A few days later, the sheriff’s office said it received a tip that led them to a home in Grand Haven where the vehicle was found. Damage on the truck was consistent with evidence from the crash. The truck was then seized, and Ryan Bowen was identified as the driver.

Bowen’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.