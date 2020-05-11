Man pleads guilty to arson in Holland house fires

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of arson in two Holland house fires pleaded guilty to charges on Friday, public safety officials say.

Michael Mcneer pleaded guilty to third-degree arson and habitual offender third and fourth.

Both fires happened on Nov. 16. The first fire happened on West 16th Street near South River Avenue. The second fire happened on East 18th Street near College Avenue.

One of the Holland houses that was on fire on Nov. 16. (The Holland Sentinel)

At the time, no significant damage was reported in the first fire. A firefighter sustained minor injuries while putting out the second fire.

Mcneer is scheduled for sentencing on June 5. He is being held at the Ottawa County Jail.