Man pleads guilty to 2 lending store robberies
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man accused of robbing money lending stores in four counties has admitted to two such robberies in Ottawa County.
In Ottawa County Circuit Court Monday, James Hebrank pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, two days before his trial was scheduled to begin.
The charges stem from the Dec. 4 robbery at the Check 'N Go on Washington Avenue in Holland and the Dec. 7 robbery of the Cash Store in Jenison.
Authorities say Hebrank is believed to have also robbed lending stores in Kentwood, Roosevelt and Fremont and that he tried to rob one in Alpine Township late last year. A tip led the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to him in December and he was arrested without incident.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 6.
