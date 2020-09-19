Man pleads guilty in ex-girlfriend’s fatal stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her home will face sentencing.

Salvador Gonzales Ruiz pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dismissed.

Police say they responded to a domestic assault report in the 500 block of W. 24th Street in Holland in April 2019.

Officers found a 61-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds and a sliding glass door that had been broken out. The woman died at the scene, police say.

Later that day, Ruiz was found at a storage facility on the city’s south side.

A sentencing date has not been set yet. He will spend at least 26 years in prison.