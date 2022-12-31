GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned in his vehicle in a crash with a tree on Saturday evening, deputies said.

The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on 48th Avenue near Kirkshire Lane in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 29-year-old man from Hudsonville was headed north on 48th Avenue when his Subaru Outback ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, the sheriff’s office said. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pinned in.

First responders were able to extract him from the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, sheriff’s deputies said.

For about an hour after the crash, 48th Avenue was shut down between Bauer Road and Baldwin Street. The sheriff’s office is investigating.