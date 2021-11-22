Man pinned in three-car crash in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was pinned in his vehicle and seriously injured in a three-car crash in Jenison Monday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cottonwood Drive at Bauer Road. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a southbound Infiniti lost control, causing the car to cross the centerline and hit two northbound vehicles, a Honda and a Toyota.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 21-year-old from Grand Rapids, had to be freed from his car by emergency responder. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. His passenger, a 21-year-old from Novi, sustained minor injuries and got his own medical treatment.

The driver of Toyota, a 35-year-old Jenison woman, sustained minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Neither the driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old Hudsonville woman, nor her passenger, a 50-year-old Hudsonville man, were injured.

Authorities say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

