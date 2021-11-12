Man pinned in car in crash near Hudsonville

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after a crash on slick roads southwest of Hudsonville Friday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on 48th Avenue near Ransom Street in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 44-year-old Grand Rapids man, was headed north when he lost control of his car. It slid off the road and into a culvert.

The driver was pinned in and had to be freed by firefighters. He was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the weather and poor road conditions contributed to the crash.

