Man pinned in car after Georgetown Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after he was pinned in his car during a car crash in Georgetown Township Thursday evening, Ottawa County deputies say.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on 48th Avenue and Barry Street.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man of Fennville was driving east on Barry Street and stopped at a stop sign on 48th Avenue. When he was pulling onto 48th Avenue, the car collided into a pickup truck that was driving south.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital with a hip injury after authorities removed him from his car.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

48th Avenue and Barry Street were closed near the crash while authorities responded to the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash is being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.