Man pinned in car after crash in Ottawa County
JAMESTOWN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man was pinned in a vehicle for 30 minutes after a crash in Ottawa County.
Authorities were called around 3 p.m. Thursday to 8th Avenue at M-6 in Jamestown to a two-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened after a vehicle turned from the exit ramp to 8th Avenue, in front of another car. Authorities say the other car was traveling south on 8th Avenue and unable to avoid the crash.
The man who was pinned inside received substantial injuries and was taken to Metro Health Hospital. Two other people received minor injuries and taken to Holland Hospital, the release stated.
