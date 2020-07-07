Man partially ejected from car after Ottawa Co. crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was partially ejected from a car and a woman was pinned in the car after a crash near Fruitport Township Monday night, Ottawa County Deputies say.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on eastbound I-96 in Crockery Township.

Witnesses told deputies a car was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the car and left the roadway.

Deputies say the car hit several trees and was significantly damaged.

The driver, a woman, was pinned inside the car until deputies freed her. Deputies say she was wearing a seat belt at the time and wasn’t injured.

The passenger, a man, was ejected from the car. He suffered injuries to his leg, arm, abdomen and head. He was taken to the hospital in Muskegon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cash.