Man ordered to trial on peeping, drug charges

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County judge has ordered a Hudsonville-area man to stand trial on peeping and drug charges.

Blake Windham, 37, of Jamestown Township faces two counts of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person and five various drug charges including possession of meth.

Windham was charged in February after two women said he recorded images of them while they were unclothed between November 2020 and January 2021.

The drug charges were issued in March.

He was the suspect in two heroin overdose cases in 2013 that claimed the lives of two men in less than a months’ time at the same house.